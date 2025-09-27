Lions hold on for 27-22 win over Argonauts

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – It wasn’t his cleanest performance of the season, but Nathan Rourke still managed to make history on Friday, leading the B.C. Lions to a 27-22 victory over the visiting Toronto Argonauts.

The Canadian quarterback threw for 235 yards and moved into second place on the CFL’s list of all-time passing yards by a Canadian quarterback. He passed Gerry Dattilio who amassed 9,952 during his career.

Rourke connected on 16 of his 25 attempts on the night with a touchdown pass and three interceptions. He also drove in a pair of short-yardage majors as the Lions (8-7) chalked up their third straight win.

Justin McInnis reeled in his sixth TD of the season while Sean Whyte made two field goals and three converts.

Nick Arbuckle started under centre for the Argos (5-10) and put up 281 passing yards, going 28-for-38 with a touchdown and one interception.

Toronto kicker Lirim Hajrullahu made five field goals, including three 50-yard strikes, and one conversion.

Both teams struggled to get their offence going early, and Toronto opened the scoring with a long field goal from Hajrullahu midway through the first quarter.

Minutes later, Rourke escaped from the pocket, got a few steps in and lobbed a ball toward McInnis just over the goal line, only to see the pass picked off by Willie Drew.

The Argos suffered a similar fate on the next possession. Arbuckle launched a rainbow from deep in Toronto territory and rookie Lions defensive back Jackson Findlay jumped up to make the catch.

The interception gave B.C. a first down at the Toronto 42-yard line.

The home side worked its way up the field, but couldn’t get the ball into the end zone, settling instead for a 30-yard field goal from Whyte that knotted the score at 3-3.

Toronto took back the lead before the end of the opening frame with an 18-yard field goal from Hajrullahu.

Running back James Butler put the Lions back in scoring position midway through the second with a 45-yard dash up the field. Rourke followed up with a dish to McInnis, who made the catch and, under pressure, stretched into the end zone for a touchdown. Whyte’s conversion gave the Lions a 10-6 lead.

The veteran kicker added to the cushion with less than three minutes to go in the half, sending a 47-yard kick sailing through the uprights.

Toronto cut its deficit to 13-9 at the end of the first half with another 50-yard field goal from Hajrullahu.

The Argos kicker was called on yet again five minutes into the third, this time for a 35-yard attempt. Hajrullahu made the kick, whittling B.C.’s lead to a single point.

Rourke and the Lions pushed the ball up the field and increased their advantage before the end of the quarter.

The QB lobbed an arching pass to Keon Hatcher Sr. in the end zone, but Drew — draped over the wide receiver’s back — broke up the play. The Toronto defensive back was called for pass interference, giving B.C. a first down at the Argos’ one-yard line.

Rourke was quick to capitalize, muscling through traffic for a one-yard major. Another extra point from Whyte gave the Lions a 20-12 lead.

The Argos responded with a 50-yard field goal to cap the quarter.

Rourke added another rushing TD two-and-a-half minutes into the fourth, finding space along the outside of a pileup on the goal line and diving through the bodies into the end zone. Whyte’s single put the Lions up 27-15.

Toronto got a boost midway through the quarter when Lions defensive lineman Levi Bell was handed a 25-yard penalty for roughing the passer after he caught Arbuckle in the head on a tackle.

Another costly call came minutes later when B.C.’s Bradlee Anae was called for unnecessary roughness, giving the Argos a first down at the Lions’ two-yard line.

Arbuckle sent a seven-yard toss to Polk in the end zone for the touchdown and Hajrullahu made the extra point to cut B.C.’s lead to 27-22.

The Lions found some breathing room with less than three minutes to go in the game when Mathieu Betts sacked Arbuckle. B.C. linebacker Josh Woods recovered the ball and darted up the field.

NOTES: Toronto was limited to 28 rushing yards on 12 carries. … The Lions took five penalties for 49 yards in the first quarter. … Several B.C. players marked milestones in the game, including Butler (passed 1,000 rushing yards on the season), McInnis (passed the 1,000 receiving yards mark) and linebacker Micha Awe (passed 100 defensive tackles).

UP NEXT

Lions: Host the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Argos: Face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.