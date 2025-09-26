SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

B.C. Lions to play two 2026 games in Kelowna

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 11:25 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions will play two games in Kelowna and hold a pre-season contest in Langford, B.C., next year as the FIFA World Cup takes over the team’s home stadium.

Lions president Duane Vienneau made the announcement on the field during the second quarter of the team’s matchup against the Toronto Argonauts at B.C. Place on Friday, saying playing games outside of B.C. “just didn’t feel right.”

“The World Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime event for Vancouver. Looking at all options, Touchdown Kelowna is the perfect fit,” Vienneau said in a release. “The Okanagan is home to a very passionate segment of the Lions fan base, which makes us thrilled for the opportunity to bring two games to the region.”

Dates and opponents for all three matchups will be unveiled when the 2026 CFL schedule is released during the off-season.

Vancouver’s B.C. Place and Toronto’s BMO Field will combine to host 13 World Cup matches when soccer’s men’s world championship comes to Canada, the United States and Mexico between June 11 and July 19.

Toronto will hold six games, including Canada’s first-ever World Cup tilt on home soil on June 12.

Seven games will be played in Vancouver, including Canada’s group matches on June 18 and 24, a round-of-32 game on July 2 and a round-of-16 game on July 7.

FIFA will also take over the venues 30 days before the first match at each stadium.

The CFL announced last month that the Argos will play home games at Hamilton Stadium, Mosaic Stadium in Regina and Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium during the World Cup.

Kelowna’s Apple Bowl will be expanded to 17,500 seats for the two CFL games.

“We are thrilled to welcome the BC Lions to Kelowna for two games next season,” Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas said in a release. “There is a passionate community of local football and Lions fans here in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan.”

The Lions faced the Calgary Stampeders in a sold-out pre-season contest at Langford’s Starlight Stadium in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

