Lukes powers Blue Jays to 4-2 win over Rays

TORONTO – Nathan Lukes hit a two-run homer and George Springer scored twice as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Friday night.

Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber (4-2) was effective over five innings as Toronto (92-68) trimmed its magic number to clinch the American League East Division title to two.

With Springer aboard in the fifth inning, Lukes hit a tiebreaking blast off Adrian Houser (8-5) for his 12th homer of the season.

The Rays had runners in scoring position in the ninth inning but Jeff Hoffman got Yandy Diaz on a groundout to end the game for his 33rd save in 40 opportunities.

Toronto entered play tied with New York atop the division standings. The Yankees were home to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Any combination of Toronto victories or New York losses that adds up to two will give the Blue Jays the East crown.

The Blue Jays hold the tiebreaker if the teams finish the regular season on Sunday with the same record. The East champion will get a bye to the division series while the second-place team will play in the wild-card series.

Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda hit back-to-back solo shots off Bieber in the second inning. He allowed five hits, two walks and had three strikeouts.

The Rays (77-83) have dropped 14 of their last 20 games. Announced attendance was 42,184.

Before the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said there were no structural issues with Jose Berrios’ injured right elbow. The right-hander plans to get a second opinion before next steps are confirmed.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: Toronto put runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings and cashed them in both times. It was a welcome sign for an offence that has struggled at times over the last week.

Rays: Aranda didn’t miss a beat in his return to the lineup after missing nearly two months with a left wrist fracture. A first-time all-star this season, Aranda’s home run was his 13th of the year.

KEY MOMENT

Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez showed off his range in the sixth inning. He raced into shallow left field to make a sliding catch on a Josh Lowe blooper.

KEY STAT

Toronto improved to 52-27 at Rogers Centre this season. The Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners started the day tied for the best home record in the American League.

COMING UP

Blue Jays rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage (0-0, 5.00 earned-run average) was scheduled to make his third big-league start on Saturday afternoon. Joe Boyle (1-3, 4.40) was tabbed to start for the Rays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.