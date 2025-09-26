Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba Tories want court to rule on Kinew social media post during byelection

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 9:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'PC’s file court application against NDP'
PC’s file court application against NDP
Manitoba's PC's are going through the Court of King's Bench for what they say are "illegal actions" by the NDP during a summer by-election.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Manitoba’s Opposition leader plans to ask a judge to declare that Premier Wab Kinew and the New Democrats violated a law that bans government advertising during election campaigns.

Obby Khan has already filed a complaint with the commissioner of elections over a social media post in which Kinew talks about a promise to improve a highway in western Manitoba.

The post was made during the summer’s byelection campaign in the Spruce Woods constituency, which was narrowly won by the Tories.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Election Financing Act bans most government advertising during elections and byelections but doesn’t prevent leaders from making promises using party money and staff.

The premier’s office has said no government resources were used in making the post, but Khan says the premier’s social media accounts are a government resource and political staff have been used over the years to create content and build a following.

Story continues below advertisement

Khan says in addition to the ongoing commissioner’s investigation, he wants a Court of King’s Bench judge to rule on the matter in order to send a clear signal.

Trending Now

“The (government) is prohibited from making new funding promises during the election period, because it tilts the playing field in the government’s favour,” Khan told reporters outside court Friday.

“They need to hear from the Court of King’s Bench that they broke the law.”

Khan filed a three-page notice with the court Friday and said an affidavit and other material would come later.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices