Canada

More searchers arriving in search for Alberta boy

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 5:37 pm
1 min read
Darius Macdougall, 6, of Lethbridge, Alta., is shown in this RCMP missing person handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Darius Macdougall, 6, of Lethbridge, Alta., is shown in this RCMP missing person handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP (Mandatory Credit).
CROWSNEST PASS – Searchers combing through mountainous terrain in southern Alberta for a missing six-year-old boy say more help is on the way and that they’re not losing hope he’ll be found.

Adam Kennedy from Alberta Search and Rescue says 120 people, including trained volunteers, are on the ground in the Crowsnest Pass, looking for Darius Macdougall, and more are expected from Saskatchewan.

Darius, from Lethbridge, disappeared Sunday while on a walk with six young family members.

Searchers on the ground and in a helicopter, accompanied by drones and dogs, have been scouring the area, but haven’t seen any sign of him.

RCMP and searchers say they remain optimistic they will find Darius alive, noting the area has water and that humans can survive a long time without food.

The boy has autism, so crews say they are employing several search tactics, including avoiding loud noises and bright lights at night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

