Manoah claimed by Braves, Jays recall Bruihl

TORONTO – Former Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah has been claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves, the Blue Jays said Friday.

Manoah was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The six-foot-six right-hander underwent right elbow surgery in June 2024.

Manoah, who finished third in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2022, was 1-1 with a 2.97 earned-run average in seven rehab starts for Triple-A Buffalo this season.

He was 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA over five starts with Toronto last season before being shut down.

Manoah was selected by Toronto with the 11th overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in May 2021.

Over 75 career starts, Manoah was 29-20 with a 3.34 ERA.

Also Friday, the Blue Jays recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl from the Bisons and optioned right-hander Paxton Schultz to the team’s spring training complex.

Bruihl was active for Toronto’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

The Braves transferred infielder Ozzie Albies to the 60-day injured list to make room for Manoah on their 40-man roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.