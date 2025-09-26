SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Manoah claimed by Braves, Jays recall Bruihl

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 3:49 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Former Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah has been claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves, the Blue Jays said Friday.

Manoah was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The six-foot-six right-hander underwent right elbow surgery in June 2024.

Manoah, who finished third in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2022, was 1-1 with a 2.97 earned-run average in seven rehab starts for Triple-A Buffalo this season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year'
Expert says the Blue Jays have a good chance at making the playoffs this year
Story continues below advertisement

He was 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA over five starts with Toronto last season before being shut down.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Manoah was selected by Toronto with the 11th overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. He made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in May 2021.

Over 75 career starts, Manoah was 29-20 with a 3.34 ERA.

Also Friday, the Blue Jays recalled left-hander Justin Bruihl from the Bisons and optioned right-hander Paxton Schultz to the team’s spring training complex.

Trending Now

Bruihl was active for Toronto’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Rogers Centre.

The Braves transferred infielder Ozzie Albies to the 60-day injured list to make room for Manoah on their 40-man roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices