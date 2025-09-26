Canadiens defenceman Reinbacher out four weeks with broken hand

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Reinbacher will be out for four weeks with a broken hand, the NHL club announced Friday.

The team said Reinbacher has a fractured metacarpal bone, one of the five long bones forming the palm of the hand.

Reinbacher left Thursday night’s 7-2 pre-season loss against Toronto in the third period after logging 17 minutes 40 second of ice time.

The 20-year-old Austrian has yet to play a regular-season NHL game after being selected fifth overall by Montreal in the 2023 draft.

Reinbacher sustained a knee injury in pre-season last year that kept him out of action several months. He had two goals and three assists in 10 game with the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket following his recovery.

The Canadiens defence is also without Kaiden Guhle and Noah Dobson, who are out day-to-day with groin injuries sustained in Thursday night’s game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.