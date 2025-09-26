Jimmy Kimmel’s show returning to Sinclair stations, company says

Send this page to someone via email

Sinclair Broadcast Group will let Jimmy Kimmel Live! return to air on all of its regular stations after keeping it off the air despite the show’s return.

In a statement posted on social media, Sinclair said the show will return to all its 38 ABC affiliate stations effective Sept. 26.

“Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives,” Sinclair said in the statement.

“In our ongoing and constructive discussions with ABC, Sinclair proposed measures to strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue, including a network-wide independent ombudsman.”

This comes after the company said in a previous statement that “discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

Kimmel was allowed to return to work, and hosted the show again on Sept. 23 after the network said it had “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel.

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! completely on Sept. 17 after the namesake host made comments during a broadcast about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

United States President Donald Trump has been openly critical of the late-night host in the past, among others, and has previously suggested putting pressure on networks to have their shows cancelled.

Trump spoke at a press conference last month and responded to reporters saying:

“Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They’re next. They’re going to be going. I hear they’re going to be going. I don’t know, but I would imagine because they’d get — you know, Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon,” Trump said.

In the statement posted on social media Friday, Sinclair said its earlier decision to pre-empt Jimmy Kimmel Live! was done without pressure from “any government.”

“Our decision to pre-empt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence.”