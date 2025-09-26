Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel’s show returning to Sinclair stations, company says

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 4:00 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kimmel returns to airwaves, makes emotional defence of free speech'
Kimmel returns to airwaves, makes emotional defence of free speech
Jimmy Kimmel expressed both sorrow and defiance on the first episode of his late night ABC show after the network lifted his suspension. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was yanked off the air for several days because of the host's comments about the killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Heather Yourex-West reports on Kimmel's emotional defence of free speech.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sinclair Broadcast Group will let Jimmy Kimmel Live! return to air on all of its regular stations after keeping it off the air despite the show’s return.

In a statement posted on social media, Sinclair said the show will return to all its 38 ABC affiliate stations effective Sept. 26.

“Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives,” Sinclair said in the statement.

“In our ongoing and constructive discussions with ABC, Sinclair proposed measures to strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue, including a network-wide independent ombudsman.”

This comes after the company said in a previous statement that “discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kimmel was allowed to return to work, and hosted the show again on Sept. 23 after the network said it had “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! completely on Sept. 17 after the namesake host made comments during a broadcast about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

United States President Donald Trump has been openly critical of the late-night host in the past, among others, and has previously suggested putting pressure on networks to have their shows cancelled.

Click to play video: 'Fallon, Kimmel are ‘next’ after Colbert cancellation and Stern exit: Trump'
Fallon, Kimmel are ‘next’ after Colbert cancellation and Stern exit: Trump
Trending Now

Trump spoke at a press conference last month and responded to reporters saying:

“Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They’re next. They’re going to be going. I hear they’re going to be going. I don’t know, but I would imagine because they’d get — you know, Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon,” Trump said.

Story continues below advertisement

In the statement posted on social media Friday, Sinclair said its earlier decision to pre-empt Jimmy Kimmel Live! was done without pressure from “any government.”

“Our decision to pre-empt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices