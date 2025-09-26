Menu

Canada

Ottawa reintroduces ‘pivotal’ military justice reforms legislation

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2025 4:24 pm
1 min read
‘You’ve got to listen to people about their experiences’: Blair on proposed military court reforms
'You've got to listen to people about their experiences': Blair on proposed military court reforms – Mar 24, 2024
The Liberal government has re-introduced legislation to reform the military justice system that died in the last Parliament.

The legislation would remove the military’s ability to investigate and prosecute sexual offences under the Criminal Code and turn it over to civilian authorities.

Defence Minister David McGuinty says the introduction of Bill C-11 is a “pivotal moment” for the Canadian Armed Forces.

The bill is a response to recommendations made by former Supreme Court justices Louise Arbour and Morris Fish to reform and modernize the military justice system.

The measures were put forward previously by then-defence minister Bill Blair in the House of Commons last year under Bill C-66.

That legislation died when then-prime minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament at the start of the year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

