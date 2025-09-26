Ottawa reintroduces ‘pivotal’ military justice reforms legislation

The Liberal government has re-introduced legislation to reform the military justice system that died in the last Parliament.
The legislation would remove the military’s ability to investigate and prosecute sexual offences under the Criminal Code and turn it over to civilian authorities.
Defence Minister David McGuinty says the introduction of Bill C-11 is a “pivotal moment” for the Canadian Armed Forces.
The bill is a response to recommendations made by former Supreme Court justices Louise Arbour and Morris Fish to reform and modernize the military justice system.
The measures were put forward previously by then-defence minister Bill Blair in the House of Commons last year under Bill C-66.
That legislation died when then-prime minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament at the start of the year.
