Ottawa reintroduces ‘pivotal’ military justice reforms legislation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Liberal government has re-introduced legislation to reform the military justice system that died in the last Parliament.

The legislation would remove the military’s ability to investigate and prosecute sexual offences under the Criminal Code and turn it over to civilian authorities.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Defence Minister David McGuinty says the introduction of Bill C-11 is a “pivotal moment” for the Canadian Armed Forces.

The bill is a response to recommendations made by former Supreme Court justices Louise Arbour and Morris Fish to reform and modernize the military justice system.

The measures were put forward previously by then-defence minister Bill Blair in the House of Commons last year under Bill C-66.

That legislation died when then-prime minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament at the start of the year.