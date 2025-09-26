Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Dartmouth, N.S. to host two canoe sprint world championships in 2026

By Jake Webb and Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 26, 2025 3:11 pm
1 min read
Global News Morning Halifax: September 26
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., is set to host two world-class canoe events next year.

Officials and athletes were on hand Friday to announce the events.

“We’ll have families, we’ll have coaches, and supporters will join them, filling our hotels, restaurants, and businesses,” said the province’s tourism minister, Dave Ritcey.

“The result will be nearly $11 million in economic impact.”

The ICF Masters Canoe Sprint World Championships will be held from June 25 to 27, followed by the Junior and U23 Canoe Sprint World Championships from July 1 to 5.

Dartmouth businesses celebrate economic benefits of Canoe ’22 events

The announcement comes as the club undergoes renovations for major facility upgrades.

Casey Wade, Canoe Kayak Canada’s CEO, says the upgrades reinforce Lake Banook’s status as a premier paddling venue.

“This is such a wonderful paddling community. And of course, world-class facilities with the new finished, refurbished finished tower. It looks so wonderful out there,” said Wade.

Lake Banook has previously hosted the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in 2009 and 2022.

For Nova Scotian athletes like Olympic medalist Sloan MacKenzie, a competition of this scale at home is a source of pride.

“There’s nothing but good things to say about it. It’s absolutely beautiful,” MacKenzie said.

“There’s two lakes connected that you can train on. The clubs here are amazing, and just the community and the energy. There’s nothing like training on Lake Banook.”

Meanwhile, aspiring Team Canada members hope to compete here and are gearing up mentally and physically.

“My goal is to compete here, and I’ll be giving it 110 per cent every day leading up until the team gets nominated,” said Nova Scotia spring kayaker, Tate Levy.

“I’ll put all my preparation in over the next 10 months and hopefully be able to race here.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

