Webster preaches patience ahead of Raptors season

TORONTO – General manager Bobby Webster has a wait-and-see approach to the Toronto Raptors this season.

Webster spoke with media this afternoon for the first time since replacing former president Masai Ujiri as the Raptors’ head of basketball operations.

Toronto finished third in the Atlantic Division and 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record last season.

Collin Murray-Boyles was selected ninth overall by the Raptors in this past summer’s NBA Draft.

Webster says that Toronto has a lot of things in its favour and that the team will be competitive.

The Raptors will have their media day on Monday with head coach Darko Rajakovic and their starting rotation speaking to reporters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.