Canada

As Vernon’s homeless encampment grows, so do environmental, fire hazard concerns

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted September 25, 2025 7:58 pm
2 min read
A look at some of the garbage piling up at a homeless encampment along Highway 97 and 48th Ave. in Vernon. View image in full screen
A look at some of the garbage piling up at a homeless encampment along Highway 97 and 48th Ave. in Vernon. Global News
There are growing concerns over a large and highly visible homeless encampment along a busy stretch of Highway 97 in Vernon, B.C., one that includes a treehouse structure.

“The environment to me is the biggest concern,” said Denyse Chambers, a concerned resident.

Garbage, grocery carts and propane tanks are among the items that are piling up — and only metres from a creek.

Chambers said she has written letters to multiple agencies but so far, hasn’t received much traction.

“Nobody replies,” she said. “If they do reply, they say it’s not their responsibility  and it just seems to go round and round in circles.”

Global News has also reached out to both municipal and provincial governments for answers as to what steps, if any, will be taken.

However, based on the responses, it’s not clear.

Despite the encampment being within Vernon city limits, the city says the site is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT).

In an email to Global News, MOTT stated, it “is working closely with the Ministry of Housing and Municipal affairs, which leads the province’s response to encampments, to prioritize the safety of everyone at the site.”

In a joint response, the ministries also said that staff are actively monitoring the site.

When Global News reached out to the Ministry of Environment and Parks about the environmental concerns, it stated, “In a situation where the public encounter what they think could be pollution, they can reach out to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line: 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).”

Nearby businesses, including hotels across from the encampment, have also expressed their own concerns over loitering and said in some cases, the encampment residents come into the hotels.

Trending Now
Last week, the city’s fire chief said he’s concerned about the fire risk the encampment poses

“We are aware of the structure and are concerned about the risks the structure poses to the occupants, responders and the environment,” David Lind told Global News in an email.

“The structure is on MOTT lands and we have been in regular contact with them to encourage the removal of the structure and cleanup of the site.”

However, with few concrete answers, when that site might be cleaned up is hard to say.

“I would like to first of all see them clear that camp out, clear any ones out that are by a water source or any sensitive environment, ” Chambers said.

“They need to find a place for these people.”

