Rebecca Johnston ends decorated hockey career

CALGARY – Three-time Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Johnston announced her retirement from the Canadian women’s hockey team Thursday.

The 36-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., made her national team debut in 2007 at age 18 and went on to compete in four Winter Games.

She won Olympic gold in 2010, 2014 and 2022, and added a silver in 2018.

Johnston also played in 12 women’s world championships, winning three gold, eight silver and one bronze.

The forward ranks among Canada’s all-time top 10 in games played (182), goals (63), assists (79) and points (142).

“Deemed one of Canada’s best skaters ever, Rebecca brought a tremendous amount of skill to the teams she proudly represented,” said Hockey Canada’s national women’s team general manager and Johnston teammate Gina Kingsbury in a statement.

“Her contributions on the ice helped shape some of this country’s most memorable moments.”

Johnston has been a player development and grassroots hockey co-ordinator with the NHL’s Calgary Flames since she last represented Canada at the 2023 world championship in Brampton, Ont.

“It’s hard to put into words what this game and this journey have meant to me,” Johnson said

“From the first time I wore the Maple Leaf, I felt an overwhelming sense of pride and responsibility to represent my country, and that feeling never faded. My ultimate dream was to play on the Olympic stage and to bring home medals for Canada, achievements that will always stand as the greatest honours of my career.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 25, 2025.