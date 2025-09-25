Supreme Court must resolve Cowichan case, BC Conservative leader John Rustad says

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad says “Indigenous rights and private property rights cannot coexist” and he wants the Supreme Court of Canada to resolve the conflict as soon as possible.

Rustad’s comments came after a B.C. Supreme Court judge determined last month that the Cowichan Tribes have the right to 7 1/2 square kilometres of land in Richmond, ruling that land titles granted by government, including private property, were invalid.

The City of Richmond, the province and the Musqueam First Nation have announced appeals of the decision, but Rustad says the Supreme Court of Canada needs to resolve the issue as quickly as possible through the reference case, which allows the federal government to ask the court to rule on foundational questions.

Rustad says Canada’s constitution protects Aboriginal title, but not private property rights, creating unacceptable uncertainty for everybody involved, from private property owners to businesses, who are looking to invest their money in B.C.

Rustad, who was speaking at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, says there’s a need for certainty to allow the province to grow its economy, to fix its record-setting deficit and to address various social challenges.

Rustad says the Cowichan decision is going to impact all communities that will need to know what the rules are going to be.

The Conservative leader says he’s reached out to the two Green members of the legislature to set up a meeting with newly elected BC Green Leader Emily Lowan to see where the parties might be able to work together.

Lowan, who also spoke at the convention on Thursday, said a wealth tax and a windfall profit tax would bring more money for social services and “ensure that the richest corporations and one per cent in B.C. are paying their fair share.”

Lowan’s speech came just a day after she became the party’s new leader, winning on the first ballot against Jonathan Kerr and Adam Bremner-Akins.

She said senior levels of government consistently tell municipalities there’s no money for social services, “yet when foreign, state-owned companies or American oligarchs want more subsidies for oil and gas projects, somehow there is always a couple of extra billion dollars between the couch cushions.”

Lowan said the province “has been downloading the costs of systemic social issues onto municipalities,” while privatizing social services and handing out subsidies to corporations.

Local governments at the convention have said businesses and the public in their communities are significantly impacted by homelessness, crime and the number of people living with mental health and addiction issues on their streets.

Lowan said the province “needs to step up with the funding” and step back on encroaching on local jurisdiction.

She said she’ll be happy to be a “thorn in the side of government when that is useful,” but also promises to be a facilitator and movement builder.