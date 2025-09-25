Rebecca Johnston ends decorated hockey career

See more sharing options

CALGARY – Three-time Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Johnston has announced her retirement from the Canadian women’s hockey team.

The 36-year-old forward from Sudbury, Ont., made her national team debut in 2007 at age 18 and went on to compete in four Winter Games.

She won Olympic gold in 2010, 2014 and 2022, and added a silver in 2018.

Johnston also played in 12 women’s world championships, winning three gold, eight silver and one bronze.

She ranks among Canada’s all-time top 10 in games played, goals, assists and points.

After taking time off following the 2023 world championship, Johnston became a player development and grassroots hockey coordinator with the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 25, 2025.