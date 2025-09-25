SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Rebecca Johnston ends decorated hockey career

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 4:15 pm
1 min read
CALGARY – Three-time Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Johnston has announced her retirement from the Canadian women’s hockey team.

The 36-year-old forward from Sudbury, Ont., made her national team debut in 2007 at age 18 and went on to compete in four Winter Games.

She won Olympic gold in 2010, 2014 and 2022, and added a silver in 2018.

Johnston also played in 12 women’s world championships, winning three gold, eight silver and one bronze.

She ranks among Canada’s all-time top 10 in games played, goals, assists and points.

After taking time off following the 2023 world championship, Johnston became a player development and grassroots hockey coordinator with the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

