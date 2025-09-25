Menu

Politics

Manitoba to allow intoxicated people to be detained for longer periods, premier says

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 3:07 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Annual General Assembly in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Annual General Assembly in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
The Manitoba government is planning to extend the amount of time highly intoxicated people can be detained beyond the current 24 hours.

Premier Wab Kinew says the NDP government will introduce a bill in the coming weeks to extend the time frame outlined in the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.

He says it’s a response to rising methamphetamine use and the fact that the drug has longer-lasting effects than alcohol and other substances.

Kinew says the government is not looking at mandatory drug treatment, but says it’s important people be offered health services if they are being detained for a few days.

Main Street Project, a non-profit that operates a detention facility, says if people are being held longer, they should be offered enhanced medical oversight, withdrawal management and other help.

The legislature is set to return from summer break next Wednesday, and Kinew hopes the bill can be passed before the next break in November.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

