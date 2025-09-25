Federal, Manitoba governments fund expansion of francophone services in province

Send this page to someone via email

French-language government services are set to be expanded in Manitoba, federal and provincial ministers announced Thursday.

Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault and Glen Simard, Manitoba’s minister responsible for francophone affairs, said funding from both levels of government — via the Canada-Manitoba Agreement on French-Language Services — will ensure francophones in the province can access public services in their language of choice.

“Our two official languages are at the heart of who we are as Canadians, uniting us and enriching our culture and economy from coast to coast to coast,” Guilbeault said in a statement.

“By working with the Manitoba government, we are expanding access to French-language services that directly support the vitality of francophone communities across the province. These investments ensure that francophones in Manitoba can live, work and thrive in the language of their choice, while strengthening Canada’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity.”

Among the changes slated to be made with the $1 million in funding for each of the next three years: enhancement of bilingual signs in locations like roads and on municipal buildings, as well as the creation of French-language services liaison officers who can help municipalities deliver services in both of Canada’s official languages.

The initiative will also lead to the hiring of bilingual intake and social workers at Manitoba Justice and a francophone intimate partner violence protection program, as well as the expansion of French-language tourism services.

“This investment reaffirms our government’s commitment to supporting the vitality of Manitoba’s francophone communities,” Simard said.

“By expanding access to programs and services in French, we are ensuring that francophones across the province can fully participate in and benefit from public services in the official language of their choice.”