Traffic

Winnipeg cops investigate after vehicle hits pedestrian

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 25, 2025 11:48 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. File / Global News
A Winnipeg woman remains in hospital after being hit by a car Friday night, police say.

The incident, at Notre Dame Avenue and McPhillips Street, took place around 11:45 p.m., and led to the victim, in her 60s, being rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and met with officers, but police continue to investigate and are reaching out to the public for more information.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam video from the area is asked to call the traffic division at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

