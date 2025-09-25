Winnipeg mayor calls for extended transit hours in next budget

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor says the city has listened to concerns from transit riders and is looking at including an expansion to late-night bus service in the upcoming budget.

In a statement Thursday, Scott Gillingham — alongside public works chair Coun. Janice Lukes — said council has heard concerns about nighttime service hours and the effect they’ve had on Winnipeggers who need to take transit beyond the current hours of operation.

“From the start, we knew we would need to make adjustments to the network in response to rider feedback,” Gillingham said.

“We’ve already made some changes, and we’ll keep making more. Expanding late-night service is the next big step forward, and I’m committed to working with the budget working group and council to fund it in the upcoming budget.”

The mayor said Winnipeg Transit is preparing a formal plan to be brought before council by November.

Lukes, who has called for public feedback on the new transit system, which launched in late June, said the proposal to extend bus hours is intended to make the transit network “work better for everyone.”

“People who work late shifts, or who need reliable transportation late at night, need to know the bus will be there for them,” she said.