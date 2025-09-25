Dark-web drug network dubbed ‘RoadRunna’ dismantled by Ontario RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A “sophisticated” drug network based on the dark web that was responsible for shipping around 400 packages weekly across Canada has been dismantled, Ontario RCMP say.

In a news release Thursday, the federal policing agency said the network, known as “RoadRunna,” involved multiple people who utilized the dark web to distribute contraband across the nation.

The RCMP said the dark web can’t be accessed by regular internet servers; special software needs to be installed on a computer to access it, and police said criminals use the dark web to try to conceal their identities and evade law enforcement.

After a dark-web marketplace takedown by German authorities, the RCMP said it was contacted regarding several Canadian-based users linked to suspected drug trafficking. One of those referrals led to an investigation initiated by the RCMP Cybercrime Unit in Vancouver.

That probe was then transferred to the Serious and Organized Crime Unit in Milton, Ont., due to the nature and scope of the suspected criminal activity. The unit worked diligently with RCMP Cybercrime teams as well as FINTRAC, JCAT Europol (an international cybercrime taskforce), and Canada Post Security to analyze the data from the takedown of the dark web platform.

Story continues below advertisement

“RoadRunna” was identified by Canadian authorities using the data from the German takedown.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

After executing several search warrants, officers seized 75 kilograms of various narcotics, including cocaine, MDMA, meth, heroin, and ketamine.

Some 10,000 tablets of prescription and non-prescription pills were also seized, as well as several electronic devices and drug distribution materials, including “RoadRunna” branded packaging.

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Seven men, all from Ontario, have been arrested and are facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to traffic a schedule one substance contrary and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP is immensely proud of the work done with our domestic and international partners on this investigation to stop illegal activities on the dark web,” said RCMP Insp. Nicole Noonan in the news release.

“Criminals are finding increasingly sophisticated and modern ways to evade the law, but we will continue to identify, disrupt, and dismantle these types of networks.”