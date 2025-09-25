Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 25, 2025 7:15 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Thursday.

Police were called to the collision scene near McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive at around 1 a.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. The pedestrian later died from their injuries, police said.

Trending Now

Police said the driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene.

The area is closed as police gather evidence and investigate.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices