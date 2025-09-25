Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Brampton

See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say a pedestrian has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton early Thursday.

Police were called to the collision scene near McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive at around 1 a.m.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition. The pedestrian later died from their injuries, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene.

The area is closed as police gather evidence and investigate.