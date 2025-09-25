SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays playoff tickets on sale today

The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2025 4:02 am
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays playoff tickets go on sale today, giving fans a chance to secure a spot in the Rogers Centre stands as Toronto plays in the post-season for the first time since 2023.

Starting at 10 a.m. ET, the general public can go to bluejays.com/postseason to purchase single game tickets through Ticketmaster.

Fans who hold full or quarter season ticket memberships are guaranteed a seat in the ballpark during playoff games.

The sale includes the maximum number of potential games to be played at Toronto’s Rogers Centre during the first two rounds of the post-season.

The exact number of post-season home games will depend on the Blue Jays’ seeding. The Blue Jays are tied with the New York Yankees atop the American League and American League East standings heading into Thursday’s games. A top finish would mean a bye to the ALDS. They would host a three-game wild-card series if they finished with the third-best record among division winners or the top wild-card spot. Finishing out of the top wild-card spot is still in play, meaning the Jays would play a wild-card series on the road.

The post-season sale comes as Ticketmaster, the platform used by the Blue Jays for ticket sales, has come under fire in the United States for allegedly inflating prices and allowing high resale costs around big events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

