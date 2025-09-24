Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. finance minister questioned over restaurant, limo bill during 2023 junket

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted September 24, 2025 7:17 pm
1 min read
Finance Minister Brenda Bailey listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, July 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Finance Minister Brenda Bailey listens during an announcement in Burnaby, B.C., Monday, July 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C.’s finance minister is under fire about the bill she and her team racked up during a 2023 junket.

Brenda Bailey was the minister of jobs, economic development and innovation when she and five staffers travelled to Boston for a biotechnology conference.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says documents it obtained through freedom of information show the team ate at high-end restaurants and billed for more than $6,600 for a car service over the four days.

“This absolutely raises questions about whether Minister Bailey is fit to serve as our finance minister and do the hard work of finding savings for British Columbians,” Carson Binda with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Richmond holiday party pricetag inappropriate say critics'
Richmond holiday party pricetag inappropriate say critics
Trending Now

During an afternoon press conference on Wednesday, Bailey defended the trip and related spending, saying she would do it again.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t get to choose where we go to eat on these junkets,” Bailey said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are a part of a group that’s travelling around to different meetings, so it’s not that I had the option to go to a Wendy’s. This is a structured program that we’re meeting with investors and we go the places that they are at.”

Bailey said that these trips bring tens of millions of dollars in investments to B.C.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices