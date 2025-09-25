Menu

Share

Share

Politics

Ford government likely to unveil next steps in speed camera battle

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted September 25, 2025 6:00 am
1 min read
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by his transportation minister on Thursday morning at an event where he is likely to unveil his plan for speed enforcement cameras.

The premier is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in Vaughan, Ont., after teasing that money is on the way for cities to install speed bumps and flashing lights instead of cameras.

Since early September, Ford has railed against automated speed enforcement, saying it is a “tax grab” that doesn’t work to slow drivers down.

At successive news conferences, he has outlined a move to get rid of or massively cut back on the cameras.

“We’re going to be giving municipalities across the province a lot of money to put in all sorts of street-calming methods from turnabouts to speed bumps to flashing signs,” Ford said on Sept. 22, for example.

“And that’s going to slow people down; these speed traps do not slow people down.”

It’s not yet clear exactly what the premier will do with the existing speed camera program, which his government helped usher in. The government, Global News has confirmed, is currently drafting legislation on the issue.

Vaughan, where Ford is scheduled to speak, rushed to get rid of its speed cameras at an emergency meeting last week.

The city’s mayor, Steven Del Duca, wrote the law which paved the way for automated speed enforcement in the first place back in 2017.

