Santander returns to starting lineup for Jays

TORONTO – Veteran slugger Anthony Santander is back in the starting lineup for the Toronto Blue Jays.
He will bat fifth in tonight’s home game against the Boston Red Sox.
Santander was activated a day earlier after missing nearly four months with a shoulder injury.
In 50 games this season, Santander has six homers and 18 RBIs.
He signed a five-year deal worth US$92.5 million with the Blue Jays in the last off-season.
Santander hit 44 homers last year for the Baltimore Orioles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.
