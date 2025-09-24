Menu

Canada

Calgary bridges named in honour of Nathan Hornburg — a soldier killed in Afghanistan

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2025 3:04 pm
1 min read
Rachel Herbert stands before a Calgary bridge being named in honour of her brother, Cpl. Nathan Hornburg on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. The reservist from Calgary was killed in 2007 while working to recover a disabled tank under fire by the Taliban in Afghanistan. View image in full screen
Rachel Herbert stands before a Calgary bridge being named in honour of her brother, Cpl. Nathan Hornburg on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. The reservist from Calgary was killed in 2007 while working to recover a disabled tank under fire by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Bill Graveland/ The Canadian Press
Two bridges on a major ring road in northwest Calgary are being named in honour of a Canadian soldier killed fighting in Afghanistan.

Cpl. Nathan Hornburg of Calgary died exactly 18 years ago on Sept. 24, 2007, while working to recover a disabled tank under fire by the Taliban in Panjwai District of Kandahar.

Signs honouring the reservist are to be placed near the West Bow Bridges on Stoney Trail.

Alberta Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen says the recognition is similar to two Edmonton bridges named last year for a pair of police officers killed in the line of duty in 2023.

Hornburg’s sister Rachel Herbert says her brother would love having a bridge named after him, joking that he always liked being the centre of attention.

She says Hornburg was a rock star among soldiers and always wanted to do the right thing.

Cpl. Nathan Hornburg is shown in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
Cpl. Nathan Hornburg is shown in this undated handout photo. Government of Canada

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

