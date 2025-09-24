Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec bans gender-neutral pronouns in official state documents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 24, 2025 11:21 am
1 min read
French-language Minister Jean-François Roberge says Quebec’s official language must not be “distorted.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
French-language Minister Jean-François Roberge says Quebec’s official language must not be “distorted.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government is banning the use of newly emerging gender-neutral words in all official communications.

French-language Minister Jean-François Roberge says Quebec’s official language must not be “distorted.”

The updated language policy applies to recently invented words including gender-neutral pronouns that are commonly used by transgender and non-binary people.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It also prohibits writing words in a way that aims to be more inclusive by neutralizing gender.

The government says public bodies have a duty to use exemplary French, and Roberge says the language must be easy for everyone to understand.

Trending Now

The province says non-binary people will still be able to use the gender marker X on certain government documents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025. 

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices