Quebec bans gender-neutral pronouns in official state documents

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Quebec government is banning the use of newly emerging gender-neutral words in all official communications.

French-language Minister Jean-François Roberge says Quebec’s official language must not be “distorted.”

The updated language policy applies to recently invented words including gender-neutral pronouns that are commonly used by transgender and non-binary people.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It also prohibits writing words in a way that aims to be more inclusive by neutralizing gender.

The government says public bodies have a duty to use exemplary French, and Roberge says the language must be easy for everyone to understand.

The province says non-binary people will still be able to use the gender marker X on certain government documents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.