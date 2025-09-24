How to get Toronto Blue Jays playoff tickets

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – After the Toronto Blue Jays clinched their playoff berth with a win Sunday, fans are gearing up to secure their spot in the stands as post-season tickets go on sale this week.

The baseball team announced Monday that post-season tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The sale includes the maximum number of potential games to be played at Toronto’s Rogers Centre during the first two rounds of the post-season – American League Wild Card Series beginning Sept. 30 and Division Series beginning Oct. 4.

The post-season sale comes as Ticketmaster, the platform used by the Blue Jays for ticket sales, has come under fire in the United States for allegedly inflating prices and allowing high resale costs around big events.

Here’s everything fans need to know about buying tickets to see the Jays in action:

Which post-season games will the Blue Jays play in?

The exact number of post-season home games will depend on the Blue Jays’ seeding. With five home games remaining in the regular season, the Blue Jays currently hold the top spot in their division and the American League overall. Final standings will determine which games in the first two rounds are played at Rogers Centre.

The division winners with the two best records each get a bye to the American League Division Series and host Games 1, 2, and 5.

If Toronto has the third-best record among division winners or finishes in the top wild-card position, it will host a three-game wild-card series starting Sept. 30. In the unlikely event Toronto finishes below the top wild-card spot, it would go on the road for its opening-round series.

Final home game dates and times will be announced at a later date. Should the Blue Jays make it to further rounds of the playoffs, the schedule of those games will be determined at a later time.

How do I buy post-season tickets?

Fans who hold full or quarter season ticket memberships are guaranteed a seat in the ballpark during playoff games and have first access. Some seats are also reserved for new members.

On Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, the general public can go to bluejays.com/postseason to purchase single game tickets through Ticketmaster.

New this season, fans looking to get general admission tickets — which are standing room only — can use the team’s new “District Drops” program. Fans can text BLUEJAYS at 25835 to be notified when those tickets go on sale.

What should I know about ticket prices and resales?

Fans can make purchases directly from the team through Ticketmaster, while the website also has verified resale options — usually at an inflated price — similar to other big-hitters like SeatGeek and StubHub when supply is scarce.

Jagger Long, who runs Toronto-based resale website Karma Tickets, told The Canadian Press in July that website algorithms can boost prices automatically when tickets are at a premium.

Long said getting tickets early is the best practice, but added that scanning resale options can still garner good results.

In the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission and a bipartisan group of state attorneys sued Ticketmaster and its parent company last week, alleging they are forcing consumers to pay more to see events through illegal tactics.

The ticket company most recently drew the ire of Canadians after many fans complained about inflated prices for events including the Toronto International Film Festival and Oasis concerts.

On its website, Ticketmaster says artists, promoters, sports leagues or teams decide how they want to sell their tickets on the platform and that includes setting the face value prices. It notes that resale prices often exceed the face value since they are determined by the seller.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2025.

–With files from The Associated Press