No gun was seized from teenager shot dead by Montreal-area police: watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

The head of Quebec’s police watchdog says her officers seized a baseball bat, a backpack and ski masks after police shot dead a teenager over the weekend on Montreal’s South Shore.

But Brigitte Bishop told reporters Tuesday that no sharp-edged weapons appear to have been part of the haul, and the only firearm seized came from the officer who shot and killed the teen.

Police have not identified the victim, but witnesses have said he was a 15-year-old boy and the local school service centre confirmed that the victim was a student.

View image in full screen Drops of blood are seen on the sidewalk outside a home where one person died after being shot by police on Montreal’s South Shore of Longueuil, Que., on Monday, September 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

View image in full screen Local teenagers sit on the street where one person died after being shot by police on Montreal’s South Shore of Longueuil, Que., on Monday, September 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

The teen was shot dead on Sunday afternoon after police responded to a report of a large group of armed people in a quiet suburban neighbourhood in Longueuil, Que., south of Montreal.

Story continues below advertisement

Bishop says her agency, which investigates when civilians are injured or killed by police, has met with some 15 witnesses, including adults and teenagers, but not all of the youths who were present at the time of the shooting.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Her agency is also in possession of seven videos, which are being analyzed.

The watchdog, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, has also sent the officer’s firearm for ballistics analysis, and Bishop says police officers are co-operating with her agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.