Man stabbed after confronting car thieves in Toronto

Toronto police say a man was stabbed when he confronted two suspects who were allegedly stealing a vehicle from a driveway this morning.
Police say officers responded to the area of Dufferin Street and Rogers Road around 3:40 a.m.
They say two male suspects were attempting to steal a vehicle from a driveway when a man confronted them.
Police say the man was stabbed.
They say his injury is non-life-threatening.
Police say the two suspects fled the area without being able to steal the vehicle.
