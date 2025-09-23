Menu

Crime

Man stabbed after confronting car thieves in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 10:14 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on September 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a man was stabbed when he confronted two suspects who were allegedly stealing a vehicle from a driveway this morning.

Police say officers responded to the area of Dufferin Street and Rogers Road around 3:40 a.m.

They say two male suspects were attempting to steal a vehicle from a driveway when a man confronted them.

Police say the man was stabbed.

They say his injury is non-life-threatening.

Police say the two suspects fled the area without being able to steal the vehicle.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

