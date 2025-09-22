September 27 – Second Specs

Macular Degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss in North America, affecting millions of people every day.
This Saturday, be part of the conversation with Optometrist Dr. Aaron Patel on Talk To The Experts as he discusses valuable insights into lifestyle changes, supplements, and medical treatments that can help slow this condition — including an innovative new option called MacuMira.
Trending Now
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Don’t miss this vital conversation, Saturday from noon to 1:00pm on 880 CHED.
Second Specs — the smartest place to buy glasses.
Comments