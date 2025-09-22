Menu

September 27 – Second Specs

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted September 22, 2025 3:59 pm
1 min read
Macular Degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss in North America, affecting millions of people every day.
This Saturday, be part of the conversation with Optometrist Dr. Aaron Patel on Talk To The Experts as he discusses valuable insights into lifestyle changes, supplements, and medical treatments that can help slow this condition — including an innovative new option called MacuMira.

Don’t miss this vital conversation, Saturday from noon to 1:00pm on 880 CHED.

Second Specs — the smartest place to buy glasses.

