Crime

Man, 18, wanted for 1st-degree murder in shooting of Toronto rapper

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 22, 2025 3:19 pm
1 min read
Male victim dies after shooting in Toronto’s east end
Toronto police have identified a second suspect wanted in the shooting death of a Toronto rapper earlier this month.

Police said Monday investigators have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-od man after 23-year-old Shakur Clarke-Sargeant was killed on Sept. 15.

At roughly 10:21 p.m. that day, police responded to a call for a shooting near Kingston and Galloway roads in Scarborough. When officers arrived on scene, they found Clarke-Sargeant, who had been shot.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. The suspects fled before police arrived, investigators said.

Clarke-Sargeant was a rapper who went by the alias YTN Paco. He is Toronto’s 32nd homicide of 2025.

The day after the shooting, 21-year-old Jeavon Quashie was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Investigators were looking for a second suspect, who they alleged Monday is 18-year-old Douvon Ellis of no fixed address.

He is wanted for first-degree murder.

“Do they right thing. Seek counsel, and turn yourself in,” Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell told reporters Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

