Crime

Male victim dies after shooting in Toronto’s east end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 16, 2025 7:16 am
1 min read
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Kingston Road in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on Kingston Road in Toronto. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto Police say a male victim has died after a shooting in the city’s east end on Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Kingston and Galloway roads at around 10:21 p.m.

Officers found a male victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

