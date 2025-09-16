Male victim dies after shooting in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say a male victim has died after a shooting in the city’s east end on Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Kingston and Galloway roads at around 10:21 p.m.

Officers found a male victim who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said the suspect or suspects fled before officers arrived.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Kingston Rd & Galloway Rd area @TPS43Div

-male victim has been pronounced deceased on scene

-the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has now taken carriage of this investigation

-anyone with info, contact police at 416-808-7400#GO1944810

^sm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 16, 2025