SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Global BC Favourite Family recipe: Nonna’s gnocchi

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 22, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global BC Favourite Family Recipe: Nonna’s gnocchi'
Global BC Favourite Family Recipe: Nonna’s gnocchi
In the first installment of Favourite Family Recipes, Angela shows us how to make her Nonna's famous gnocchi and the tried-and-true technique she uses.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Angela’s Nonna’s Gnocchi

Ingredients:

575g all-purpose flour, sifted

1500g russet potatoes (10 to 12 medium)

5 eggs, slightly beaten

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add unpeeled potatoes and cook until tender. Drain and cool. Peel potatoes and pass through a potato ricer.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sift flour onto your working surface and make a well in the middle. Add the potatoes and eggs and gradually mix in the flour with your fingers to form a soft dough. (Do not overwork).

Trending Now

On a slightly floured surface, cut small amounts of dough and roll into “ropes” about a 1/2-inch diameter. Cut the ropes into 3/4-inch pieces. Then, slide each piece on a fork, squeezing a little to make grooves. Sprinkle with a bit of flour and toss, so they don’t stick together.

Story continues below advertisement

In a large pot of salted water, add the gnocchi. Cook 3-5 minutes, or until they rise to the top.

Drain and toss with sauce.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices