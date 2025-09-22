Global BC Favourite Family recipe: Nonna’s gnocchi

Send this page to someone via email

Angela’s Nonna’s Gnocchi

Ingredients:

575g all-purpose flour, sifted

1500g russet potatoes (10 to 12 medium)

5 eggs, slightly beaten

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add unpeeled potatoes and cook until tender. Drain and cool. Peel potatoes and pass through a potato ricer.

Sift flour onto your working surface and make a well in the middle. Add the potatoes and eggs and gradually mix in the flour with your fingers to form a soft dough. (Do not overwork).

On a slightly floured surface, cut small amounts of dough and roll into “ropes” about a 1/2-inch diameter. Cut the ropes into 3/4-inch pieces. Then, slide each piece on a fork, squeezing a little to make grooves. Sprinkle with a bit of flour and toss, so they don’t stick together.

In a large pot of salted water, add the gnocchi. Cook 3-5 minutes, or until they rise to the top.

Drain and toss with sauce.