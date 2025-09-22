Menu

Canada

Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter to publish memoir about domestic violence

By Nicole Thompson The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 1:16 pm
1 min read
Wife of N.S. mass killer tells story publicly for the first time
RELATED: Wife of N.S. mass killer tells story publicly for the first time – Jul 15, 2022
Lisa Banfield, the spouse of the man who perpetrated the Portapique, N.S., mass shooting, is set to publish a memoir recounting the abuse she endured in their relationship.

“The First Survivor: Life with Canada’s Deadliest Mass Shooter” is due to be published in January by Sutherland House.

Gabriel Wortman’s rampage on April 18, 2020, began when he assaulted Banfield, his common-law wife of 19 years.

Over the next 13 hours, he killed 22 people in Portapique and the surrounding counties in Nova Scotia.

Banfield wrote the book in collaboration with her sister Maureen Banfield and journalist Sherri Aikenhead.

Sutherland House says the book is both a personal account and a call to action to shift society’s response to victims of intimate partner violence.

It’s set to be published Jan. 20, 2026.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

