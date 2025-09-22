Massive search underway for missing 5-year-old Alberta boy

Crews in southern Alberta have resumed their search for a five-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday in the Crowsnest Pass area, about 250 kilometres south of Calgary.
RCMP say Darius Macdougall was last seen walking with his family on Sunday morning, near Long Island Lake Campground, about four kilometres south of Crowsnest Pass.
The RCMP and Alberta conservation officers have been joined in their search by crews from multiple agencies in both Alberta and British Columbia and are using drones, helicopters and dogs to help search for the boy.
However, police say the missing boy has a medical issue that may prevent him from responding to the search crews.
Police have also released a photo of the missing boy and are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for him.
He is described as four feet tall with short, brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue/grey hoodie and sweatpants.
The RCMP are asking anyone who has had contact with him or may have seen him to call the Crowsnest RCMP at 403-562-2866.
Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
