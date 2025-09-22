Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ford joined Barrie mayor in visiting homeless encampments

By Fatima Raza The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2025 6:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Barrie, Ont., mayor declares state of emergency over homeless encampments'
Barrie, Ont., mayor declares state of emergency over homeless encampments
WATCH: The mayor of Barrie, Ont., has declared a state of emergency over homeless encampments, citing concerns about public safety as a justification for the decision. Sean O'Shea reports – Sep 9, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a weekend visit to Barrie, Ont., where he joined Mayor Alex Nuttall in touring the city’s homeless encampments.

In a Facebook post shared by Nuttall on Sept. 20, the two can be seen visiting the sites.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nuttall called for provincial support earlier this month after declaring a state of emergency over the encampments, citing concerns over public safety.

On Facebook, Nuttall said he and Ford specifically toured Milligan’s Pond, and discussed the need for municipalities to enforce bylaws and address issues like mental health, addiction and affordable housing.

Trending Now

Nuttall added that the situation in Barrie requires co-ordination between all levels of government.

The city has cleared some encampments, but Nuttall said it could take months to clear those remaining.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices