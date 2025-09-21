Evacuation orders given to some Alberta residents located near wildfire

See more sharing options

Authorities in southeastern Alberta have issued an emergency alert due to a wildfire.

The alert says the fire is east of the community of Dunmore, and that it threatens residential homes.

Anyone in the immediate area of the fire, which is south of Highway 1 along Range Road 40, is being told to evacuate by taking Range Road 40 if it’s safe to do so.

The alert notes that winds are coming from the west.

It also advises people to seek shelter in an open area clear from trees, plants and flammable structures.

Dunmore is approximately 275 kilometres southeast of Calgary.