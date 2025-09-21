SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Evacuation orders given to some Alberta residents located near wildfire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2025 5:52 pm
1 min read
Campers can begin planning their return to Jasper National Park less than one year after a devastating wildfire swept through the area.A wildfire smoulders outside of Jasper, Alta., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken. View image in full screen
A wildfire smoulders outside of Jasper, Alta., on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken.
Authorities in southeastern Alberta have issued an emergency alert due to a wildfire.

The alert says the fire is east of the community of Dunmore, and that it threatens residential homes.

Anyone in the immediate area of the fire, which is south of Highway 1 along Range Road 40, is being told to evacuate by taking Range Road 40 if it’s safe to do so.

The alert notes that winds are coming from the west.

It also advises people to seek shelter in an open area clear from trees, plants and flammable structures.

Dunmore is approximately 275 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

