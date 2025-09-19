Collaros out again as Bombers look to break losing streak in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be without their starting quarterback once again.

Zach Collaros has been ruled out for Saturday’s game in Ottawa as he continues to deal with a head injury, meaning Chris Streveler will get the start behind centre.

Streveler threw two interceptions last week leading to two Hamilton touchdowns, and now has 10 interceptions on the season.

The Blue Bombers, who are in unfamiliar territory sitting below .500 after last week’s 32-21 loss in Hamilton to the Tiger-Cats, will be desperate to turn the tide. Winnipeg has lost seven of its last 10 games, including three straight.

The Bombers placed Nick Hallett and Michael Griffin II on the one-game injured list, but will have fellow defensive back Jamal Parker in the lineup after a six-game absence.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

For Ottawa, former Bomber Dru Brown will be back under centre Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown hasn’t played since injuring his knee against the Blue Bombers on Aug. 14 in Winnipeg when Ottawa fell 30-27.

“I think you’ve seen enough and played enough that you’re able to come back in fluidly,” Brown said. “I don’t necessarily view it as, like, it’s going to take me a little bit of time.”

The 28-year-old has seen limited action this season due to previous injuries, going 152-for-209 for 1,842 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions through seven starts.

Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce said Brown’s teammates will need to support him to ensure success.

With the playoffs not out of the question, Dyce added the message at the start of the week was clear despite a tough road ahead.

Ottawa’s start will be key, having managed just four points across its last seven opening quarters. The Redblacks have been forced to chase games far too often this season, and would benefit greatly from playing with a lead.

“We’ve obviously seen what we can do when we’re playing complimentary football and executing,” said Brown, who spent his first three CFL seasons with the Blue Bombers. “We have belief that if we’re able to do that, we can beat anybody. And we’ve got to limit the self-inflicted mistakes.”

Ottawa will want to force Streveler into mistakes, but also needs to be aware of his ability to run the ball.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re disciplined in our pass rush to keep him in the pocket and contained,” Dyce said. “He adds another threat when you’re just talking about their run game … you have to account for a big, physical guy like that.”