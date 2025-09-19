Ottawa hate crime bill aims to crack down on hateful symbols, intimidation

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is introducing new legislation that would create “a new crime of hate” in the Criminal Code, outlaw the promotion of hateful symbols like the Nazi swastika that cause harm, and protect religious institutions from “obstruction and intimidation,” Justice Minister Sean Fraser announced Friday.

The long-promised hate crime bill is the first major legislative move by Canada’s attorney general for the fall sitting of Parliament, which is already being dominated by the issue of combating crime.

“One of the great promises of Canada is the ability of our citizens to live freely in their communities, regardless of the colour of their skin, the god they pray to, or the person that they love,” Fraser told reporters in Ottawa.

“Sadly, too many Canadians are robbed of these freedoms that so many of us take for granted. Frankly, the prevalence of hate crimes in this country that steal those freedoms are something that should shock the conscience of every Canadian.”

Fraser said the legislation would create four new criminal offences, including a specific criminal offence of hate that could be applied when a crime is committed specifically because of hatred toward a victim.

Separate offences would also be created for intimidating someone from accessing religious buildings or places of worship, and intentionally obstructing people from those places.

The bill would also make illegal the willful promotion of hatred by displaying certain “hateful” symbols in a public place.

It specifically identifies the Nazi swastika as a symbol subject to that offence, as well as symbols that are associated with listed terrorist organizations, and any symbols that closely resemble or are “likely to be confused” with those hateful symbols.

