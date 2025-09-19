Michelin awards stars to restaurants in southern Ontario

Michelin has awarded an extra star to a restaurant in the Niagara Region while a Toronto eatery earned its first.
The culinary tastemaker says Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Jordan Station, Ont., which offers contemporary cuisine, has been promoted to two stars.
Toronto’s aKin, which features Chinese cuisine, has been awarded one star.
This brings the total number of Toronto-area restaurants with a Michelin star to 17.
Sushi Masaki Saito in Toronto lost one of its two stars.
Sundays, a restaurant offering creative cuisine in Uxbridge, Ont., northeast of Toronto, received a green star in recognition of its efforts in “sustainable gastronomy.”
This is the second year Michelin looked outside the bounds of Toronto for its guide of the city.
Its first foray into Canada was in 2022, with guides for Toronto and Vancouver.
Michelin created the Quebec guide earlier this year, tapping eateries from all over the province.
