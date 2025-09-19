Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Michelin awards stars to restaurants in southern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2025 6:17 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto Restaurant Receives Global Recognition'
Toronto Restaurant Receives Global Recognition
WATCH: Toronto Restaurant Receives Global Recognition – May 28, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Michelin has awarded an extra star to a restaurant in the Niagara Region while a Toronto eatery earned its first.

The culinary tastemaker says Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Jordan Station, Ont., which offers contemporary cuisine, has been promoted to two stars.

Toronto’s aKin, which features Chinese cuisine, has been awarded one star.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This brings the total number of Toronto-area restaurants with a Michelin star to 17.

Sushi Masaki Saito in Toronto lost one of its two stars.

Sundays, a restaurant offering creative cuisine in Uxbridge, Ont., northeast of Toronto, received a green star in recognition of its efforts in “sustainable gastronomy.”

Trending Now

This is the second year Michelin looked outside the bounds of Toronto for its guide of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Its first foray into Canada was in 2022, with guides for Toronto and Vancouver.

Michelin created the Quebec guide earlier this year, tapping eateries from all over the province.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices