Construction begins on Regina’s Coopertown neighbourhood

Development of the Coopertown neighbourhood in the northwest end of Regina is officially underway.
The land was purchased by Dream Developments 12 years ago in 2013, but sat stagnant due to a delayed decision from city council to invest in a lift station in the area.
Regina city council recently approved financing the lift station for $60 million.
Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.
