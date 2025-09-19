Construction begins on Regina’s Coopertown neighbourhood

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Development of the Coopertown neighbourhood in the northwest end of Regina is officially underway.

The land was purchased by Dream Developments 12 years ago in 2013, but sat stagnant due to a delayed decision from city council to invest in a lift station in the area.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Regina city council recently approved financing the lift station for $60 million.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.