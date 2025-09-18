Quebec suspects face more than 100 charges in GTA auto theft investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Mississauga, Ont., say they have arrested five people and laid more than 100 charges in connection to a Quebec auto theft and trafficking operation.

Durham Regional Police say officers from the force’s auto theft unit arrested five people at a residence in Mississauga on Wednesday after executing a search warrant.

They say eight stolen vehicles were recovered during the course of their investigation, and a previous search warrant in Quebec resulted in 25 stolen vehicles being identified.

Police say they identified the group of suspects after starting an investigation in June.

Five suspects from Quebec, ranging in age from 19 to 32, are alleged to have travelled to the Greater Toronto Area to steal the vehicles.

Each is facing more than a dozen theft and conspiracy charges, and police say all were held in custody for bail hearings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2025.