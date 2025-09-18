Menu

Politics

CAQ member booted from cabinet quits party, says she has lost faith in leader Legault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2025 6:22 pm
1 min read
A member of the Coalition Avenir Québec recently booted from cabinet has resigned from the party and says she no longer has faith in Premier François Legault.

Maïté Blanchette Vézina says she will sit as an Independent and says Legault should reconsider his future as leader of the CAQ, adding that his policies have neglected Quebec’s regions.

Her departure is the latest controversy to hit Legault and his party, both of which are deeply unpopular with electors one year away from the provincial election.

Blanchette Vézina was elected in 2022 in the riding of Rimouski and was the natural resources and forestry minister until eight days ago.

She had struggled steering a bill to protect the forestry industry but which triggered blockades from Indigenous people who said the legislation threatened their way of life.

Her announcement came as the CAQ caucus gathered in the legislature to go over last week’s cabinet shuffle, but one high-profile member was absent — former public security minister François Bonnardel, whom Legault also dropped from cabinet last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

