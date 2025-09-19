Namerind’s 5th annual homelessness conference brings out hundreds

Send this page to someone via email

Solution-based resolutions were discussed at the Regina homelessness conference including affordable housing, early prevention and spreading awareness.

CEO of Namerind Housing Corporation, Robert Byers, says homelessness should be seen as the problem rather than the homeless themselves.

“This is complicated. It’s a complex issue but I think they all know that,” he says. “But I think getting us all in the same room shows that together we can move forward with this.”

Speakers across Canada came to Regina to tell their stories and discuss the prevention of homelessness, an issue that can impact anybody. Seventy-seven per cent of individuals leave home due to conflict.

The first conference Namerind held only had six people, but this year, more than 300 people registered to come out to the event. Byers says this shows how much things have changed over the years.

The event itself had four key speakers, including Kim Kakakaway, Indigenous training and relations consultant for A Way Home Canada. She spoke alongside Heidi Walter, who is also with the organization with a specialty in youth homelessness.

“I think it’s very layered. I think contributing factors have to do with a lack of funding and lack of affordable housing,” says Kakakaway, speaking to the causes — and possible solutions —of youth homelessness.

“Whether it’s a school-based solution of going into the schools and really providing the support in there, where it may be easier to find students who are at risk of homelessness. That might be easier rather than catching them when they do hit the streets. But it’s also working with families.”

Kakakaway and Walter spoke on ending youth homelessness and believe the prevention starts early. Kakakaway says that discrimination or racism can create an added hurdle, and many aren’t able to find the support they need due to it.

Although shelters are important, they say, they are only temporary and often unsafe. Finding long-term solutions rather than easy fixes, they say, is important.