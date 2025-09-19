Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Namerind’s 5th annual homelessness conference brings out hundreds

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted September 19, 2025 12:16 pm
2 min read
Homelessness in Regina. View image in full screen
Homelessness in Regina. Adrian Raaber / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Solution-based resolutions were discussed at the Regina homelessness conference including affordable housing, early prevention and spreading awareness.

CEO of Namerind Housing Corporation, Robert Byers, says homelessness should be seen as the problem rather than the homeless themselves.

“This is complicated. It’s a complex issue but I think they all know that,” he says. “But I think getting us all in the same room shows that together we can move forward with this.”

Speakers across Canada came to Regina to tell their stories and discuss the prevention of homelessness, an issue that can impact anybody. Seventy-seven per cent of individuals leave home due to conflict.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The first conference Namerind held only had six people, but this year, more than 300 people registered to come out to the event. Byers says this shows how much things have changed over the years.

Story continues below advertisement

The event itself had four key speakers, including Kim Kakakaway, Indigenous training and relations consultant for A Way Home Canada. She spoke alongside Heidi Walter, who is also with the organization with a specialty in youth homelessness.

“I think it’s very layered. I think contributing factors have to do with a lack of funding and lack of affordable housing,” says Kakakaway, speaking to the causes — and possible solutions —of youth homelessness.

Trending Now

“Whether it’s a school-based solution of going into the schools and really providing the support in there, where it may be easier to find students who are at risk of homelessness. That might be easier rather than catching them when they do hit the streets. But it’s also working with families.”

Kakakaway and Walter spoke on ending youth homelessness and believe the prevention starts early. Kakakaway says that discrimination or racism can create an added hurdle, and many aren’t able to find the support they need due to it.

Although shelters are important, they say, they are only temporary and often unsafe. Finding long-term solutions rather than easy fixes, they say, is important.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices