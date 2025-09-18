Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Regina Pats ready for the puck to drop on a fresh WHL season

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 5:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina Pats ready for the puck to drop on a fresh WHL season'
Regina Pats ready for the puck to drop on a fresh WHL season
WATCH: The Regina Pats are set to open the season in Swift Current on Friday night. It’s a fresh start for a young team, but the spotlight will be on top prospects Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

It’s that time of year when hockey players across Canada are heading back to the rink.

This week, the Regina Pats are hitting the road to kick off their season against the Swift Current Broncos.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With quite a few new faces, the squad is hopeful for the season ahead.

Trending Now

Global News’ Rylee Cohen has the season preview in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices