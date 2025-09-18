Menu

Crime

Longtime Victoria radio host arrested on child luring charges

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 5:13 pm
1 min read
Long-time Victoria radio broadcaster Al Ferraby has been charged with two counts of child luring.
Longtime Victoria radio broadcaster Al Ferraby has been charged with two counts of child luring. CFAX 1070
A longtime Victoria radio host has been arrested on child luring charges.

CFAX 1070’s Al Ferraby has been a fixture in the community for decades, even singing at former premier John Horgan’s funeral service in 2024.

He has now been charged with two counts of telecommunicating to lure a child. Court records indicate the alleged offences happened in Vancouver and Victoria.

Ferraby has been on the air on CFAX since 1994.

He has been released from police custody.

