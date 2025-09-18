Longtime Victoria radio host arrested on child luring charges

A longtime Victoria radio host has been arrested on child luring charges.
CFAX 1070’s Al Ferraby has been a fixture in the community for decades, even singing at former premier John Horgan’s funeral service in 2024.
He has now been charged with two counts of telecommunicating to lure a child. Court records indicate the alleged offences happened in Vancouver and Victoria.
Ferraby has been on the air on CFAX since 1994.
He has been released from police custody.
