Longtime Victoria radio host arrested on child luring charges

A longtime Victoria radio host has been arrested on child luring charges.

CFAX 1070’s Al Ferraby has been a fixture in the community for decades, even singing at former premier John Horgan’s funeral service in 2024.

He has now been charged with two counts of telecommunicating to lure a child. Court records indicate the alleged offences happened in Vancouver and Victoria.

Ferraby has been on the air on CFAX since 1994.

He has been released from police custody.