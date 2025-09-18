Brigitte Macron to offer ‘scientific evidence’ proving she is female amid U.S. lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte Macron, will bring scientific evidence to a U.S. court to prove that Brigette is female in a defamation case they filed against a prominent U.S. media personality.

The couple’s lawyer says the French president and his wife will present the court documents to fight claims made about Brigitte’s biological sex by U.S. right-wing political commentator and influencer Candace Owens — who alleged that Brigitte Macron was born male.

View image in full screen French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, arrive at the Royal Palace ‘Huis ten Bosch’ for a social dinner for heads of state and government during the 76th NATO Summit at the World Forum in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 24, 2025. Beata Zawrzel / Getty Images

Owen’s lawyers have moved to dismiss the claim, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, the Macrons’ lawyer, Tom Clare, told the outlet that Brigitte found Owens’ claims “incredibly upsetting” and said they were a “distraction” to her husband.

“I don’t want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he’s not immune from that because he’s the president of a country,” he said.

“Expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature.”

He did not divulge the details of the evidence, the BBC said, but assured that the couple were prepared to show “both generically and specifically” that Owens’ allegations are false.

“It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward,” he said.

“It is a process that she will have to subject herself to in a very public way. But she’s willing to do it. She is firmly resolved to do what it takes to set the record straight.

“If that unpleasantness and that discomfort that she has of opening herself up in that way is what it takes to set a record straight and stop this, she’s 100% ready to meet that burden.”

Clare said that likely included in the evidence would be images of Brigitte during pregnancy.

Owens, who has 6.2 million followers on Instagram, has repeatedly claimed that Brigitte Macron is a man.

In March 2024, Owens wrote on X, “I stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.”

In an interview with conservative influencer Tucker Carlson earlier this year, Owens said she did not want the case to be dismissed because it was about something “so much bigger.”

The allegations date back to fringe online discourse from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guardian reported, when French content creators Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey made a YouTube video speculating about Brigitte’s sex.

The couple won a defamation lawsuit in France against Roy and Rey in 2024, the result of which was overturned in 2025 on the grounds of freedom of expression.

The Macrons filed the lawsuit against Owens in the U.S. in July. It alleges she “disregarded all credible evidence disproving her claim in favour of platforming known conspiracy theorists and proven defamers,” the BBC reported.

President Macron told French magazine Paris Match in August that the lawsuit against Owens was “about defending my honour! Because this is nonsense.”

“This is someone who knew full well that she had false information and did so with the aim of causing harm, in the service of an ideology and with established connections to far-right leaders.”