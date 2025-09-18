Menu

Canada

Quebec politician to close Facebook page, unable to filter hate-filled posts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2025 12:34 pm
1 min read
Québec solidaire member Christine Labrie tables a petition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. View image in full screen
Québec solidaire member Christine Labrie tables a petition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
A member of Quebec’s legislature says she’s taking down her professional Facebook page because she’s unable to filter the hateful comments it regularly attracts.

Christine Labrie of leftist party Québec solidaire says she took the decision after she had posted over the weekend about attending a march for the LGBTQ+ community.

Labrie, who represents the Sherbrooke riding, says that shortly after publishing the post it started generating hundreds of reactions, including some that she says were violent.

She ultimately removed the post and apologized to anyone offended by the comments.

Labrie says she doesn’t have the resources to regularly monitor the Facebook page to filter hateful comments and other offensive material.

She says the incident was the final straw and she will be closing the page permanently in a few days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

