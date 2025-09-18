Menu

Crime

Teen critically hurt after hitting light pole while leaning outside car in Hamilton

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 18, 2025 9:33 am
1 min read
A Hamilton Police vehicle outside of a crime scene in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. View image in full screen
A Hamilton Police vehicle outside of a crime scene in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. Nick Iwanyshyn/The Canadian Press
A teenage girl is in hospital after hitting a light pole while leaning outside of an allegedly stolen vehicle last weekend, Hamilton police say.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, Hamilton police said its officers responded to a collision involving a Volkswagen SUV that was reported as stolen. The crash occurred near Mohawk and Ashton roads.

According to police, three female teens – a 15-year-old driver, a 16-year-old passenger and a 15-year-old passenger – were allegedly in the Volkswagen.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Investigators said in a news release Wednesday that “for unknown reasons,” the 16-year-old teen was leaning outside the passenger side of the vehicle when they struck a light pole on Mohawk Road West.

The Volkswagen then turned southbound on Ashton Road, where the girl was removed from the vehicle. She had suffered critical injuries.

“As the driver attempted to flee, the SUV struck a witness vehicle that had stopped to provide assistance to the critically injured female youth. The stolen vehicle was abandoned on Darlington Street a short distance away,” police said.

“Thanks to a witness, one of the occupants was located that evening. The remaining occupant has since identified themselves to police and has been interviewed. Charges are expected; however, the investigation remains ongoing.”

The teenagers’ identities were not released due to provisions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The 16-year-old teen remains in hospital in serious condition, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

